The Nigerian Army Headquarters has described reports claiming that Damasak in Borno State has been overrun and is currently under the control of Boko Haram insurgents as “blatant misinformation.”

On its twitter handle @HQNigerianArmy, the Army Headquarters said on Thursday that there was indeed an attack by the terrorists sometime on Wednesday, but they were effectively repelled by troops.

At least eight people were said to have been killed when terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Damasak, a northeast town about 150 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday, the fourth assault on the town since Saturday, prompting about 8,000 to flee across the border into Niger.

According to earlier reports, the armed men burnt down several buildings, including a police station, a clinic, residences of local dignitaries and a United Nations agency office.

But army authorities said they are firmly in control.

“As we speak, troops are in total control of the general area, and as can be seen (in the attached video), the Commander of 5 Brigade, Brig-Gen SS. Tilawan, is driving round the town earlier this afternoon to assess the general situation,” the Army Headquarters said.

It then urged residents of Damasak and adjoining communities to remain calm as mop operation by the troops are ongoing to flush out the remnant of the terrorists who attacked a section of the town.