No Osun official attended naming ceremony in Atlanta – Commissioner

The Osun State government has said that no Osun state government official attended any naming ceremony in Atlanta, United States as being insinuated in some sections of the media.

This was contained in a statement by Oluomo Kolapo, state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment on Monday.

Kolapo said there was also no official delegation to any social event in the United States as there was no such event in the first place.

He said those behind the conjectures arising from “directional confusion are to be educated that no naming ceremony took place for the new David Adeleke’s twins.

“Let’s further enlighten them that babies are usually named before leaving the hospital in the United States of America so that birth certificates can be issued.

“We also need to add that top state officials and commissioners were at their duty posts attending state functions.”

He said Governor Ademola Adeleke even while on vacation is ensuring coordinated focus and constant networking within government establishments for delivery of services, programmes and projects.

He added, “We advise opposition activists to stick to constructive criticism instead of idle gossip in order to preserve whatever little is left of their reputation.”