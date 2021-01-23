Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed his excitement with the new leaders he said are coming out of the South West region of the country.

The former Minister, who named some of these leaders as Sunday Igboho and Olayomi Koiki, stated that they are strong, fearless, radical and young.

He also stated that they believe in Oduduwa Republic and no one can stand against them.

He wrote: “New leaders are rising up in the SW. They are strong, fearless, radical & young.

“Names like Sunday Igboho, Olayomi Koiki and others come to mind.

“The SW has finally got a new set of champions & heroes.

“They believe in Oduduwa Republic. None can stand against them. I commend them.”