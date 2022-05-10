No offers for Osimhen amid links with EPL trio

Italian transfer market expert, Alfredo Pedullà has clarified that no specific offers have been made to sign Victor Osimhen amid speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer.

It is known that the Nigeria international is on the list of players wanted by Newcastle United, while Manchester United and Arsenal have been credited with an interest.

Erling Haaland’s move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City is pretty much over the line, Kylian Mbappe is heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, while Barcelona is aiming to strengthen their attack by signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

And this is where Osimhen comes in as the potential transfers of Haaland, Mbappe and Lewandowski could spark a transfer merry-go-round involving the Nigerian.

Pedullà explained why the Blues number 9 is destined to play for one of the top clubs in Europe.

Speaking on Radio Kiss Kiss, via Napolipiu, Pedullà stated: “At the moment there has not yet been a specific offer to the blue club.

“Osimhen ends up in the big club, that is, there is Manchester City which has taken Haaland, then Bayern Munich which does not want to free Lewandowski to Barcelona, Real Madrid which follows Mbappè.

“Once these pieces have been fixed, whoever remains with the match in hand can make an offer to Osimhen, who is considered an excellent player.”

In thirty appearances for Napoil so far in 2021-2022, Osimhen has notched seventeen goals.