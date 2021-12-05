No new COVID-19 death, but 54 fresh cases in Nigeria – NCDC

Nigeria did not record a single COVID-19 death on Saturday, making the country’s death toll in the pandemic stand at 2,980.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control stated this on Sunday in its daily update on the pandemic with a new variant.

The country recorded 54 new infections in seven states and the FCT on Saturday.

The 54 new infections recorded on Saturday indicate a decrease of 143 from the 197 cases recorded on Friday.

The new infections were recorded in Lagos State (25), Oyo State (11), FCT (6), Kwara (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (2), Delta (2), Kano State (1) and Ogun State (1).

Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto States did not report any new infection.

Total national infections now stand at 214,567.

Out of the 214,567 total national infections, 207,427 cases have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

The NCDC also stated that 3.6 million blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.