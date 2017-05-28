LATEST NEWS:
06. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 6, 20172min0

Related Articles

News

ECOWAS extends military mission in The Gambia

News

FRSC records 22 deaths in road accidents in Edo

News

Army to investigate allegations of misconduct against personnel at IDPs camps

News

Over 100 countries send condolences over Osotimehin

News

Aisha Buhari returns from UK, says President is recuperating fast

News

Don’t take laws into your hands, CNS warns ratings after Calabar clash

News

Commission registers 7,200 Bakassi returnees in Akwa Ibom, promises assistance

News

No need to cancel Trump’s visit to UK — British Foreign Secretary

512501530-republican-presidential-candidate-donald-trump-speaks.jpg.CROP_.promo-xlarge2.jpg
NAN reports that during Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with Trump in Washington on January 30, in the first visit by a foreign leader, the US President accepted an invitation conveyed from the queen for a state visit to Britain later this year

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he saw no reason to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain after the U.S. president criticised Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the London Bridge killings.

Trump lambasted Khan on Twitter, accusing him of making a “pathetic excuse”, for saying that Londoners should not be alarmed by the sight of additional police on the streets of the capital following the attack that killed seven people.

“He (Khan) is entirely right to say what he said to reassure the people of his city about the presence of armed officers on the streets,” Johnson said in a BBC radio interview in response to a question on whether Trump’s state visit should be canceled.

“The invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that.

“As far as what Sadiq Khan has said about the reassurances he’s offered the people of London, I think he was entirely right to speak in the way he did.”

“I don’t wish to enter into a row between those two individuals who are I think are probably perfectly able to stick up for themselves,” he said of Trump and Khan.

NAN reports that during Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting with Trump in Washington on January 30, in the first visit by a foreign leader, the US President accepted an invitation conveyed from the queen for a state visit to Britain later this year.

Reuters/NAN.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousArmy to investigate allegations of misconduct against personnel at IDPs camps

nextTrump's top envoy quits over climate change decision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

55 persons stole N1.4t under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Sagay

How traditional ruler ordered inspector to be buried alive

Buhari’s illness: No constitutional crisis in Nigeria – Presidency + contentious article

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.