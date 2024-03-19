No mining licence without mineral value addition plans, Alake warns

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake has warned that no mining licence would be issued to prospective investors without requisite plans for value addition on minerals.

Alake gave the warning in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori on Tuesday.

He said the Federal Government had resolved to ensure compliance before permitting investors to operate.

He said that his Seven -Point Agenda for the ministry had placed the mining sector on global front burner since assuming office, which had generated renewed interest from the international community in Nigeria’s mineral resources.

Also Read:

He said the support of the executive and the legislature had enabled the ministry to showcase the solid minerals sector globally, resulting in his election as the Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to him, with the pact that led to the formation of the AMSG, there is now unity of purpose on the African continent regarding the issue of local value addition.

“We are no longer going to allow anybody or license any company that wants to go into the mineral sector without giving us a plan for local value addition, like processing, refining and this has a multiplier effect on the economy.

“It instantly generates employment rather than a few people carting away lithium, gold, and the likes to other countries to sell.

“These minerals must now be processed in Nigeria, creating more value and beneficiation for local communities where they are sourced,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister had earlier received members of the House Committee on Solid Minerals who were on oversight visit to his office.

The minister commended the lawmakers for their support in repositioning the mining sector, stressing that boosting the economic profile of Nigeria required joint task by both the executive and legislature.

He acknowledged the significant contribution of sub-nationals to mining development, emphasising that state chairmen of Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) and five committee members were nominated by state governments.