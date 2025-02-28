No local catering, no summer flights – Keyamo tells foreign airlines

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Friday, has issued a directive to foreign airlines to either partner with local caterers or lose their summer schedule.

Keyamo gave the directive while speaking at a stakeholders meeting on ‘Transforming the Aviation Industry’ held in Lagos.

Recall that the Aviation minister had ordered all foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for on-board meals.

This was contained in a letter dated October 15, 2024, signed by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Abuja, H.T. Ejibunu; and written to Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Capt Chris Najomo.

The letter said: “I am directed by the Minister of Aviation to convey to you his decision to mandate all outbound flights from Nigeria, especially foreign airlines to patronise local caterers for on-board meals.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to convey the decision to all foreign airlines for strict compliance beginning from 1st of January, 2025.”

Four months later, Keyamo said he was sad that local caterers were not benefiting from the windfalls of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

He said: “I will not approve summer schedule for foreign airlines until they show me an agreement showing they have partnered with our local caterers.”

According to him, foreign airlines could choose to stop flying into Nigeria if they would not patronise local caterers.

Post Views: 4