The Police Command in Ekiti State on Wednesday said there was no influx of herdsmen forests in the state from Ondo State forest reserves as being reported in the media.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed in Ado-Ekiti by Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo.

The statement said the command had neither sighted nor received any report of herders migrating or relocating into any part of the state or its forests.

It, therefore, called on the residents to disregard the report as fake and fictitious.

According to the statement, the story was just a mere imagination of the source.

It cautioned newsmen against fake and unverified publications capable of causing apprehension in the state, saying such would no longer be tolerated

The statement also implored members of the public to always verify the source and authenticity of every piece of information they receive via the social media.

The command, while assuring the people of adequate protection of lives and property, urged them to remain calm and vigilant.

It requested the people to report any strange and suspicious persons found in their environs to the nearest police station or call 0806-233-5577 for prompt action.