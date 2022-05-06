No Igbo politician should run as vice-president in 2023 – Ohanaeze

The apex socio-political organisation in the South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, declared on Thursday that no politician of South East extraction should accept to be running mate to any presidential candidate in 2023.

President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, said this at the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo meeting in Enugu.

Obiozor said the clamour for Igbo to be elected president of Nigeria was morally and historically justifiable and a project to which every Igbo must commit

He said: “All the double dealings about zoning and rotation of power are orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce the president.

“I encourage all the presidential aspirants from the zone to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.”

He explained that the Political Action Committee of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo would meet several eminent Nigerians to persuade them to appreciate why a politician of South East extraction should be elected as president of Nigeria.

Obiozor lamented the weekly “sit-at-home” order observed on Mondays in the South East and said the Igbo are recording huge losses in incomes as a result of its observance.

“Ndigbo has tried severally to persuade the youths to realise the consequences of their actions,” he noted.

Among prominent lgbo leaders in attendance at the Imeobi were Chief Nnia Nwodo, the ninth President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo; Senator Victor Umeh; Peter Umeadi; Allison Madueke; Chris Iwuanyanwu; and Prof. Fred Eze.