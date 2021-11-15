No hiding place for Cape Verde – Ahmed Musa 

Ahead of the Super Eagles clash against Sharks of Cape Verde in Tuesday’s ultimate game of Group C of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying African series, Captain Ahmed Musa has assured that the Super Eagles will not take their opponents for granted, noting that they are matured, professional and ambitious enough to deal with pressure.

“There will always be all kinds of pressure when you are out there on the field, as a professional sportsman or woman. You just must have strong fibre to cope with the pressure from everywhere, focus on getting the result and get the job done.

“Pressure is never an excuse not to put out your best; sometimes, it helps you to get beyond your level best,” Musa told thenff.com just before the Super Eagles had their last training session at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Monday evening.

At a pre-match press conference earlier in the day, Nigeria’s record international caps’ holder also said the big motivation to go all out in today’s encounter is that a number of players in the squad are yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup finals.

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest stage for every professional football player. They all want to be there; you don’t need any more motivation than that. We said after the match against Liberia in Tangier on Saturday that we will not be going for a draw against Cape Verde. Nothing has changed.”

Musa also assured that the Eagles will not be under-rating the Sharks but will go all out as from the first whistle of Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal.