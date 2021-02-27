The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria says no hajj seats had been allocated to Nigeria for 2021 hajj by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.

Fatima Usara, Head Public Affairs of NAHCON, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Usara said: “The attention of the commission has been drawn to an advert circulated on Instagram and probably other social media platforms claiming that it is official, Nigeria finally got 50,000 slots for Hajj 2021/1442 AH.

“The advert is calling on intending pilgrims to deposit today to secure their Hajj seats.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria hereby notifies the general public that the said information is false. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has neither notified NAHCON of any plans to conduct the 2021 Hajj nor the number of slots allocated to the country.”

Usara said when such communication takes place, NAHCON would not hesitate to officially disclose the news and its plans on distribution of slots to respective states.

She said the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, warned Nigerian intending pilgrims against falling into the hands of fraudsters in the name of Hajj or Umrah registration.

She added: “Please not that, in order to make any deposits in anticipation of 2021 Hajj, intending pilgrims are advise to kindly visit any state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board or go to NAHCON website on https://nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng/ umrah-licensed-companies.

“Or www.nigeriahajjcom.gov.ng for list of licenced tour operators.

“Again, until the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially informs the world through its official websites or NAHCON on its plans, guidelines, regulations for 2021 Hajj, please ignore any story regarding such.”