‘No gree for anybody’ slogan can trigger crisis — Police

The Nigerian Police Force has expressed its disapproval of the popular slogan: “No gree for anybody.

“No gree for anybody,” which has since gone viral, has been adopted as the slogan for the year 2024.

The popular slang, that has gained widespread attention, is believed to encourage being true to one’s beliefs and not succumbing easily to the influence of others.

However, the Nigerian Police Force, through its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that the slang could have a negative effect on the people using them.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said “No gree for anybody” is seen by many as just a normal talk, but in security circles, “we have seen it as a very dangerous slogan that can trigger crisis”.

Also Read:

Adejobi, during a press briefing on Wednesday, revealed that the intelligence received by the police suggested that the slogan had the potential to incite a revolution within the country.

He said: “Let me say that the new slogan for 2023, 2024 for our young ones is: ‘No gree for anybody.’

“We have been informed from our intelligence that the slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problems across the country.”