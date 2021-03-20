Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Saturday disclosed that no governor in the state has ever handed over to his successor after the expiration of their tenure in office.

Makinde while speaking during the Inauguration and Duty Commencement Service of the 8th President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, held at the CAC International Headquarters, Ibadan promised that he would be the first governor in the state to hand over to his successor.

He said, “No governor has ever handed over to his successor in this state, Baba Lam Adeshina didn’t hand over to his successor, former governor Ladoja, Ladoja didn’t hand over to former governor Adebayo Alao Akala, Akala didn’t hand over to Abiola Ajimobi, and Ajimobi also didn’t hand over to me, but I am standing in front of the altar of God, I will be the first governor to hand over to my successor.”

Makinde however commended the smooth process that led to the inauguration of the new CAC President, saying that though Nigeria is at the crossroads, but priority of all Nigerians should be how to end crisis of division in the nation.