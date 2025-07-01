No going back on single-use plastics enforcement – Lagos

The Lagos State Government has begun the enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) below 40 microns across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Wahab said any store found storing or selling the SUPs would be sealed, warning everyone to desist from such the act.

“There will be no going back from July 1 on the enforcement of the ban of single use plastics, which is less than 40 microns in Lagos State.

“LASG has put in place different enforcement strategies to effect this ban. However, these strategies will not be disclosed yet.

“Let me also emphasise that any market or store that is found storing or engaging in the sale and distribution of the SUPs less than 40 microns will be sealed up and items confiscated.

“The offenders will be punished according to the environmental laws of Lagos State,” he said.

The commissioner said there had been a lot of awareness on the ban by the ministry.

“When we announced the ban of styrofoam food containers in January 2024, we also informed everyone that starting from January 2025, certain categories of SUPs will be banned.

Also Read:

“By January 2025, after a series of meetings and representations with concerned stakeholders, the state gave another grace of six months, which expired today.

“Many, however, believed that the state government will succumb to pressure and blackmail laced with half truths to consider another shift in date. This will not happen,” he said.

He added that the decision on the ban was majorly because of the safety and well-being of Lagos residents, which would not be compromised.

“We do not intend to join issues with any group or association who are only selfishly interested in profiteering.

“It is a no-brainer that no jobs will be lost during this transition while more jobs will be created when the producers and distributors decide to embrace the safe options which will also ensure a sustainable environment.

“Lagos State has not banned the production of all the categories of plastics, however, producers and distributors of the banned items in the state have the option of selling them outside our state.

“For avoidance of doubt, here are items affected by the ban and the reasons for the ban: styrofoam packs: banned due to their harmful environmental impacts, plastic straws: prohibited to reduce plastic wastes and promote sustainability,” he said.

Others, according to him, are disposable plastic cups and cutlery and lightweight nylon bags, banned to minimise plastic pollution in the environment.

“If after 18 months moratorium, the producers have not been able to embrace alternatives to SUPs, it only means they have no intention of complying.

“LASG, known to embrace best practices, will not shirk its responsibilities to its residents and has joined the list of countries and states that have banned these categories of plastics.

“Lagos as a coastal state realises the enormous dangers that styrofoam packs and SUPs of less than 40 microns cause on our drainage channels and ecosystem.

“This causes blockades, compelling government to channel funds that should be deployed for provision of other social services to clearing of debris from our drains,” he said.

He said the ban would move the state toward the realisation of reduction of the quantum of waste generated in the state and at different landfill sites.

Post Views: 21