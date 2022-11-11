No going back on Naira redesign by CBN – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said there was no going back on the planned redesign of the N1,000, N500, and N200 bank notes.

President Muhammadu Buhari made his position known in an interview he granted the Nigerian Television Authority.

In the interview after he met with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, he said his government would not jettison the plan.

He said: “No going back.

“My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration.

“So, Nigerians should vote for whoever they like from whichever political party.

“Nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency.

“That is what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader.”





