The Federal Government has stated its resolve on pursuing to conclusion the financial autonomy granted the state Judiciary and Legislature with the signing of Executive Order 10 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), stated this on Tuesday in a statement by his spokesman, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to Malami, President Buhari issued the Executive Order 10 in order to deepen democracy from grassroots and ensure effective implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers.

He said the re-enforcement of the constitutional provisions on the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary as contained in Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria necessitated the Executive Order 10.

He noted with appreciation that Governors of the 36 States of the Federation have agreed to the constitutionality of the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary, maintaining that the essence of the Order was to see to the implementation of the autonomy.

While congratulating Nigerians on the landmark historic achievement geared towards engendering democratic principles at the grassroots, the Minister called for more inter-agency support for the Order, which he said will accelerate development Nigerian masses have been clamouring for.

In furtherance of the implementation of the Order, the Federal Government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum are jointly working on modalities for effective implementation of the order, the statement added.

Malami said the Executive Order implementation Committee will incorporate valuable submissions from Governor’s Forum and other stakeholders with a view to seeing practicable implementation of the Executive Order.