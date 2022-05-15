No going back on arrest of street traders, illegal road blockage, others – Jejeloye

The Lagos State Taskforce has reiterated its stand on zero tolerance for vices that have negative and harmful effects on the environment and also actions carried out by recalcitrant law breakers whose actions have reverberating effects on all and sundry in Lagos State.

This statement was made by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye in his office at Oshodi where he briefed his officers and men on the need for them to expand their horizons and increase their output by carrying out the laid down assignment of responsibilities as enshrined in chapter E6 Schedule Section 4(I) of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Law of the State.

He highlighted some of the vices such as displaying of ware by the road side, selling on kerb, illegal blocking of streets to carry out social activities, flagrant pollution of the environment, indiscriminate parking of vehicles on roads, usage of unapproved bus and Okada bus stops, street trading, illegal collection of fees on the highways and constituting nuisance by serial offenders within the state. He insisted that sanity must be restored no matter how long it takes.

He urged his officers and men to carry out an all round operation in areas like Iyana-Ipaja, Oshodi, Ikeja Along, Yaba etc where Lagosians are made to face unnecessary traffic jam and hardship caused by traders who display their wares on the road meant for easy passage of vehicles.

“It has become worrisome having to spend man hours in traffic caused by unauthorized display of wares by traders on our roads, thereby creating an artificial bottleneck. We have to put a stop to that by ensuring that activities involving buying and selling are taken off the roads and into the marketing complex designed for such,” Jejeloye stated.

Street trading which gives room for traffic robbery in some parts of the state is one of the issues highlighted by the Chairman who stressed the need for officials to ensure that the practice is brought down to the barest minimum.

“There are many instances where some street traders carry out their activities during the day and when it gets dark they pull out dangerous weapons like knives and sharp objects to rob motorists held up in traffic. If we can ensure that this issue is taken care of at the roots, it will drastically reduce the cases of traffic robbery being reported daily. We have received series of complaints from motorists and we will make sure the heinous acts become a thing of the past,” Jejeloye stated.

CSP Jejeloye assured Lagosians that the agency will not rest on its oars in ensuring that sanity is maintained in all parts of the state as he and his officials are working round the clock to make sure that offenders are brought to book.

“We are going to make series of arrests in the coming week and they will all be made to face mobile court immediately for prosecution. This will serve as a deterrent to others to desist from carrying out activities that are detrimental to others. The roads, inner streets and highways belong to us all and it is in our best interest to make sure we safeguard and preserve them for our use,” he concluded.