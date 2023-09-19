No going back on 2023 Igbo Day — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the 2023 Igbo Day, scheduled to hold on September 28 and 29, 2023, was sacrosanct.

It also said that there was no conflict or clash between 2023 Igbo Day and the South-East Summit on Security and Economy.

The summit is and the Igbo Day scheduled to hold on the same dates in Enugu, Enugu State and Owerri, Imo State.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, stated this in a statement issued by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, on Monday in Enugu.

According to Iwuanyanwu, the two events will be held concurrently in Enugu and Owerri for the benefit of the people of the region.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to some misinformation capable of generating confusion regarding the concurrent hosting of 2023 Igbo Day and the South-East Summit on Security and Economy.

“It has, therefore, become necessary to make some clarification for the avoidance of doubt.”

The President General added that on September 28 and 29, Ndigbo and the people of the South East geopolitical zone would host two very important events in Owerri and Enugu, concurrently, adding that both events were very dear to them.

Iwuanyanwu said: “That is why we have decided to host both events concurrently to ensure massive attendance by our people.

“Accordingly, the programmes for both events have been structured to accommodate the schedules of our governors and our eminent sons and daughters who are travelling from far and near to attend the events.”

He stressed that on September 28, they would be in Owerri for the first day of the Summit, which starts by 10am and by 4pm the same day, the first programme of Igbo Day 2023, a public lecture, would be held at the Old Governors Lodge, Enugu.

Iwuanyanwu explained that the summit would continue in Owerri on September 29 with breakaway sessions on security, economy and related issues by only invited stakeholders, professionals, technocrats and experts.

The Igbo leader hinted that on the same say, the grand finale of 2023 Igbo Day would continue in Enugu for all other Igbo sons and daughters.

He added: “It is to be noted that the date ‘29th’ of September is of historical significance to Ndigbo and is sacrosanct for Igbo Day Celebration.

“The Governors of the South East, who are the hosts of both events, are working hand in hand with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide for the success of both events.

‘We are in full agreement and concord to host both events concurrently and not on two different dates to ensure massive attendance by our people.”

According to Iwuanyanwu, they are taking advantage of the closeness of their states to one another in the South East to host these two important events concurrently.

He disclosed that every state in the South East was within two hours driving distance from each other, stressing that it was a strong evidence of their common history, destiny and oneness, which these two events were re-enforcing.

“It is, therefore, my pleasure to welcome all our invited sons and daughters, in-laws, friends and partners to both the South-East Summit on Security and Economy and Igbo Day 2023 on September 28 and 29th,” the Igbo leader said.