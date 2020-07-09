Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said there would be zero tolerance for any killer gangs in the state.

“The Governor warns that while the state government welcomes every Nigerian who wishes to make a decent living in Kwara, there would be zero tolerance for any individual or group of individuals to make life unbearable for others,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement on Thursday by Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement comes as the government mobilised security agencies to Baruten Local Government Area to dislodge a group of suspected criminals who reportedly came from a neighbouring state and camped in a forest there.

“The government’s proactive steps have resulted in the immediate dislodgement of the suspected criminals. The government commends the Nigerian Army for helping to rid the area of the suspected criminals. Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to always volunteer information in record time to continue to keep Kwara safe,” the statement added.