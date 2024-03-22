No football break on GOtv

International break? No problem. It’s still non-stop football around the globe. The big football stars will be representing their countries in international friendly matches and tournament qualifiers. GOtv will be bringing you most of the action live on SuperSport. Below is a selection of intriguing fixtures you don’t want to miss:

England vs Brazil: This is always a big fixture no matter the nature of it. Brazil vs England is rich in history and even when termed a friendly, bragging rights are always at stake when they meet, and they will square up against one another on Saturday, March 23 at Wembley Stadium. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicious Junior, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, and Casemiro are expected to feature in the highly anticipated encounter. Tune in to GOtv ch 66, at 8 pm to enjoy the match.

Germany vs France: Here is another big friendly fixture that will parade a lot of football big names. Mbappe, Griezmann, Gúndoğan, Havertz, Sane, Rudiger, Adeyemi and several others are expected to feature when both sides take to the field on Saturday, at 9 pm, in GOtv ch 62.

Also Read:

Netherlands vs Germany, England vs Belgium: Tuesday, March 26, is another loaded day of international football, with another set of grade-A friendlies. England will host Belgium at Wembley, with kick-off set for 8:45 pm, while Netherlands will face Germany at the same time. Both matches will be live on SuperSport channels on GOtv.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: There are still three Euro Championship tickets up for grabs. Twelve nations are jostling for the three spots and the deciding fixtures will all hold within this international break. Some of the matches will involve the likes of Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, Zinchenko of Arsenal, Tsimikas of Liverpool and Napoli’s star man, Kvaratskhelia. Stay connected to GOtv Supa+ to catch all the action live.

Take advantage of the Step Up offer now to access more football options. You can upgrade your subscription via the MyGOtv app or dial *288#. You can also take the action with you on the go with GOtv Stream.