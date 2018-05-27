No FG project will suffer setback due to geographical location – Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State during the commissioning and handing over ceremony of Soil Erosion, Flood Control and Road Improvement Works at Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila Federal Constituency at the weekend.

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to ensure that all projects embarked upon by the administration are completed and put to effective use, adding that no project would suffer setback or abandonment because of its geographical location or any other considerations.

Fayemi also said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would implement all genuine government policies, agreements and contracts at both national and international levels entered into by the previous administration in the bid to lay a solid foundation for a virile and prosperous nation.

The project is one of the 18 ecological intervention projects approved by Buhari for the first quarter of 2017 and executed by the Ecological Fund Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Fayemi, who was Special Guest of Honour at the event, said the President Buhari administration was committed to making lives better for the citizens of the country, adding that no part of the country would be left out in the developmental agenda of the administration.

The Minister, who noted that a similar project by the Federal Government had earlier been commissioned in the state a few weeks earlier, said this underscored the commitment of the government to ensure that every part of the country feel the impact of development.

He stated that erosion and flood menace at Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila Federal Constituency had made lives difficult for the people in the communities with attendant dangers to lives and properties.

He urged the people of Ifedayo/Boluwaduro/Ila communities in to make good use of the projects and guard it jealously.

The Minister said: “I feel honoured with this invitation as a special guest of honour while keeping faith with the present administration promise that no project will suffer any setbacks owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“However, to further consolidate the gains of this giant stride, the Federal Government’s continuation of the project across the country also demonstrated the sincerity of purpose of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the successful completion of this project would enhance holistic control of soil erosion and flood menace in the Communities. This would at the same time reduce danger to lives and properties associated with erosion and persistent flooding that has been experienced in the recent time.

“The intervention of the Federal Government on this erosion and flood control project will go a long way to promote socio-economic development and equally enhance the well-being of the citizenry.

“At this point, let me underscore the present administration’s determination to continue with the implementation of all genuine Government policies, agreements and contracts at both National and International levels entered into, by the previous administration laying a solid foundation to our quest for a virile and prosperous nation on the path of unfettered development.”

Present at the event were Federal Government and Osun State Government officials, traditional rulers and elected representatives of the people of the Federal Constituency.