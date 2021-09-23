No faction in farmers’ association – President

The newly elected president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Farouk Mudi, on Thursday debunked rumours of a split in the body.

Mudi made the clarification while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The former president, Mr Ibrahim, whose tenure expired in June 2019, has in recent times continued to parade himself as the leader of the association.

He was elected into office in 2014 in accordance with Article 13 of the constitution of the organisation which provides for five-year single-term tenure for every elected executive member.

The media had, on May 11, 2020, reported that AFAN had sued Ibrahim and his dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged refusal to hand over the association’s assets and property before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

But Mr Mudi clarified that there has been no faction in AFAN after his predecessor, Mr Kabir Ibrahim, was removed from office.

He said his predecessor was always in the media to mislead gullible Nigerians.

“I believe there is no faction in AFAN. Architect Kabir Ibrahim is only running a parallel office that is not recognised and backed by law.

“I believe AFAN is one, and it has only one certificate. His tenure expired and an election was conducted. Even the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Nanono, was in attendance, and I vied for the position and won,” he said.

Mudi alleged that Ibrahim might have decided not to relinquish power “because of the benefits he was getting in connivance with some corrupt government officials.

“And they are only using him as a tool to perpetrate their dastardly act and that is why he has been fighting like a wounded lion, insisting that he wants to continue.

“I see no reason why Kabir should continue if the constitution says five years. He stayed in power for five years and eight months before he was pushed out.

“His signature is no longer valid. He does not run any account of AFAN, and if anyone does business with him, such person does so at his or her own risk.”