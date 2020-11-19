The All Progressives Congress has said there is no court order restraining its Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee from conducting membership registration as is being speculated.

Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

Nabena said: “In respect of the suit: KALU KALU AGU Vs APC & ORS, FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020.

“A legal officer was sent to court on Nov. 17, 2020 to investigate the purported court order restraining the APC from conducting membership registration.

“Upon our findings, we discovered that such court order was never granted by the court.”

The APC spokesman added that this was especially so as no application was made to the court to warrant the granting of such order.

Nabena added that evidence from the records of proceedings of November 16 showed that no order restraining the party from conducting the membership registration was granted in respect of the suit or any suit relating to the APC.

He stressed that the purported court order was erroneously reported and therefore urged the general public to disregard it.

He called on members of the party, its supporters and leaders to go about with their work of repositioning the party and to ignore the purported order, saying it was fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee on November 5 took delivery of the party’s membership registration materials.

Buni, while receiving the materials, said it was the beginning of efforts at repositioning the APC as a viable, consistent, cohesive and coordinated political party in the country.

He said then: “We just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials.

“The membership registration will commence soon and we have more than 119,973 polling units across the country.”

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, added that the consignment came with personal information slips, stressing that the date for the starting of the exercise would be made known in due time.

He said the exercise would be used to revalidate and update the party’s register.