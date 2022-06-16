No court nullified governorship primary, Ekiti APC clarifies

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has debunked the news making the rounds that a court in Abuja had nullified the party’s governorship primary.

The state’s APC Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, urged Nigerians particularly Ekiti people and party members “to disregard the rumour and discountenance it as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass”.

Dipe said in a statement titled, ‘Ekiti Guber: Biodun Oyebanji remains APC candidate, no court nullified Ekiti APC primary’ in Ado Ekiti that the party’s governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, remained the leading candidate in Saturday’s election.

He said, “The warped rumour is a demarketing gimmick of some desperate opposition who are unmindful of the fact that they are causing further damage to their zero chances at the poll, instead of enhancing it.

“While we do not expect anyone to take such mindless and baseless rumour serious, we, however, owe the public the duty of care and assurance that they should disregard the rumour, which is farthest from the truth.

“Yes, there were some cases filed by some disgruntled elements regarding the governorship primaries we organized in January this year, which saw to the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as the candidate of our party, but none has gone beyond the preliminary stage and all of them have been transferred back to Ekiti for hearing.

“No High Court is sitting on any matter regarding our primary in Abuja as at today. Furthermore, every matter relating to the primary has been adjourned till September this year. To the best of our knowledge, none is up for hearing at the moment. The only one perhaps is in the wildest imagination of our detractors, which cannot see the light of day. Our party remains focused on the coming election and sure of untainted victory at the end.”