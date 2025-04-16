No comfort for criminals in Ondo — Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared that his administration will not give room for criminals to find comfort in the state, assuring that those who recently infiltrated the state’s forests and farmsteads are already “facing the heat.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa made the declaration while speaking during an interactive session with youth groups in Akure, the state capital.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to strengthen security, empower youths, and create a prosperous future for all citizens.

He said, “My administration is working closely with security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

“Calm is gradually returning. We will not allow criminals to have comfort in our state.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured of protection, we will continue to smoke out elements that threaten our peace and security.”

On youth empowerment, Aiyedatiwa described young people as the backbone of Ondo’s development and key to the success of his administration’s transformation agenda.

“We have provided nano grants to support 5,000 youth entrepreneurs, engaged 15,000 young people in labour-intensive public workforce programmes, and launched Youth Skill Centres across the state under the One-Youth-One-Skill Scheme,” he noted.

He further promised to appoint a young person as Commissioner for Youth Affairs and pledged more employment and empowerment opportunities for youths in the near future.

The Governor encouraged young people in the state to take advantage of the administration’s initiatives.

While urging them to avoid activities that could derail the state’s development, Aiyedatiwa said, “We are creating an enabling environment to attract investors. Peaceful protest is part of democracy but must come only after dialogue and negotiation with the appropriate government agencies.”

“Let us not waste our God-given talents and energies on negative tendencies.

“We must work together to build our communities and unleash your full potential. We believe in you and are committed to supporting you,” he added.

Aiyedatiwa also appreciated the overwhelming support he received from youths during the November 2024 governorship election, describing their contribution as instrumental to his victory across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He presented his administration’s 7-point developmental agenda, tagged “Our Ease”, which focuses on order and security, rural and urban development, technological advancement, healthcare, power, infrastructure, and education.

He disclosed that impactful initiatives have already been implemented, including the payment of WAEC and NABTEB fees, scholarships and bursaries for undergraduates, the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers, and the renovation of educational facilities statewide.

In his welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Orioye Gbayisemore, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to youth development and job creation.

Gbayisemore cited key initiatives such as the One-Youth-One-Skill Scheme and encouraged youths to take ownership of the administration’s vision by playing active roles in building a better Ondo State.

Stakeholders from the three senatorial districts — Mr. Abiola Obanoyen (North), Miss Yewande Omobomi (Central), and Mr. Jonathan Obatola (South) — praised the governor for his youth-focused policies but called for increased efforts to give young people a stronger sense of belonging.

Commander of the South West Security Agency (Amotekun) in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the agency’s unwavering commitment to combating insecurity despite numerous challenges.

Adeleye called for unity and collaborative efforts in addressing the security issues facing the state, stressing that Amotekun remains undeterred and dedicated to safeguarding lives and property.

