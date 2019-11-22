Residents of Ilorin, especially Ita Alamu, have refuted a social media post alleging the death of two children from cholera outbreak in the state.

Magaji Ita-Alamu, Alhaji Saka Ayinde, said there was nothing like that in the area, contrary to a Facebook post by one Sholyment Olusegun Olusola.

Head Mistress of Ita-Alamu LGEA Primary School, Hajia Halima Ibrahim, also denied the claim, insisting none of her pupils has suffered from cholera or diarrhoea — much less dying from such.

The two, among others, spoke with a team of top health workers from the Kwara State Ministry of Health, led by the Director of the Public Health Unit, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode.

“Apart from our visit this morning to the community and the school mentioned in the Facebook post, we have also visited public and private health facilities around Ita Alamu: Offa Garage Health Centre, Ise Oluwa Clinic, Imole Ayo Clinic. There is no reported case of cholera. No reported death also,” Fakayode said in a statement on Friday.

He added: “The surveillance focal person in Public health facility in Ero-omu close to the community was contacted and she debunked the rumour by saying no history of anybody admitted at the facility with history of vomiting or diarrhoea.”