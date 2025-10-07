No casualty as fire guts Rivers State Secretariat — HoS

The Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, has revealed that there were no casualties during a fire incident at the state secretariat complex.

The Head of Service made this disclosure to newsmen at the scene of the fire incident on Monday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

She said that the state fire service and other relevant agencies responded promptly to contain the inferno.

Brown commended the timely response of the state fire service, Renaissance, federal fire service, and the military, who all sent their fire trucks to the scene.

She said: “We thank God Almighty, and also commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for being proactive in rehabilitating the fire service before this time.

“If not for his investment in the fire service, this situation would have been worse.”

The HoS disclosed that no life was lost, explaining that the state medical service was on ground to curtail any emergency.

Brown explained that preliminary reports suggested that the fire might have been as a result of electrical faults and urged the civil servants to always switch off all electrical appliances at the close of work.

She added: “We urge all civil servants to take responsibility for safety; put off our sockets and our lights.

“Not just putting off the sockets, but unplugging them to ensure there is no residual charge because these buildings are heritage buildings and we don’t want anything to happen to them.”

Brown further assured that Fubara was working on measures to refurbish the secretariat buildings, which would be made known soon.