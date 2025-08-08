No basis for my arrest, says Sowore, alleges police brutality

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, has said there is no basis for his arrest and continued detention by the Nigeria Police Force.

Sowore spoke from detention on Friday when the police led some protesters and the press to meet with the activist in custody at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, contrary to the impression from the police that he was doing fine in custody, his hand had been broken.

Sowore, who had a bandage on one of his hands, said, “I’ve been expecting this nonsense from them since I was brought here yesterday morning by 6 am.

“They came here and I know that the next thing they will do is to try and bring the press to create the impression that I’m doing fine.”

The Eagle Online reported that Sowore earlier honoured an invitation from the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday, and was subsequently detained.

Reacting, supporters of Sowore commenced protests in different parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Osun and Oyo states, calling for the release of the pro-democracy campaigner

Sowore recently led a protest to demand better welfare for retired police officers and had also made critical comments concerning a recent promotion exercise in the NPF.

Addressing protesters earlier on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Intervention Squad, Abayomi Shogunle, said that Sowore was not being brutalised by the police.

According to him, the activist was being detained following his alleged refusal to make a statement.

“There is no basis for my arrest in the first place. There is no basis for any citizen in Nigeria to be arrested by the IGP because the IGP feels threatened by the legality of opposition.

“I just want you to know that all these are unnecessary.

“What should have been done (by the police) is to swallow their pride, release me from detention, apologise to me and ensure that I can go for proper treatment, but they want to hide it.

“Since I came here yesterday, they broke my hand, they have not been able to bring a doctor, they brought a nurse.

“Instead of bringing the doctor, they went and brought the media. I was expecting it,” Sowore lamented in a live stream shared by Sahara Reporters on Facebook.

