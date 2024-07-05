No baby boy was swapped at Central hospital Warri, Nurse disproves claims

In contrast to allegations that a baby was swapped after delivery at the Central hospital in Warri, Delta state a nurse in the hospital has disproved the claims, saying the mother of the child confirmed that the baby was a girl.

The nurse who spoke under condition of anonymity said she was in theater on Wednesday when the baby was delivered through Cesarean operation, CS.

She said she did not know where the rumour came from that a baby boy allegedly delivered at the hospital that day at about 2.27pm was swapped with another female child.

According to the nurse, the baby girl was the only child delivered through CS till about 5pm that Wednesday at the theater so there was no way there could have been a swap.

“It is not true that any baby was swapped . The lady delivered through CS. When you deliver through CS you are alone in the theater.

“Our CS patients don’t sleep, we give them spinal (anaesthesia) you are awake to see the process. But you don’t feel pain.

“There was no crowd in the theatre. When they extract the baby you must see the baby. Whether you deliver through vagina or CS the mother must see the baby naked as our policy.

“The lady identified the baby as a girl and the man too identified the baby as a girl. The baby was the only baby delivered from that time till about 5pm.

“Everybody is aware of this case. Even the Permanent secretary of the Hospital Management Board, HMB, is aware.

“That day I was in the theater. It was my own surgery day. The child was delivered at about 2.27 pm.”

Vanguard gathered that the father of the baby alleged that a nurse had told him after delivery that the child was a boy and he should go and get some items.

According to sources, when the young man came back he was told this time that the baby was a girl and he allegedly raised the alarm that his baby boy had been swapped.

The parents of the baby could not be reached for comment as effort to get their contacts failed.

