The Department of State Services said it did not made any attempt to arrest Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja following the alarm raised by former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, that there was an attempt to arrest Igboho.

According to Fani-Kayode, Igboho revealed the development to him on the telephone.

But Afunanya said the publication that some personnel of the service attempted to arrest Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State was not true.

According to him, the said news was misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.

Reports in some sections of the media had alleged that men of the DSS and policemen on Friday attempted to arrest Igboho.

It said that Igboho told the media he was disappointed that he was attacked by men of DSS without committing any offence.

It also said Igboho had alleged that men of the service were acting on the instruction of unknown authorities who attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

The report further said Igboho told the media that in spite of attempts by DSS to stop him, he was able to have his way to his scheduled meeting venue.