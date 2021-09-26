No APC defector joined APGA – Andy Ubah Organisation

The Andy Uba Campaign Organisation has derided what it described as an admixture of “coerced civil servants” and “rented groups” put together by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the flag-off of its governorship campaigns at which 20,000 All Progressives Congress purportedly joined the party, saying no such thing happened.

The flag-off of APGA governorship campaigns took place on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Ekwueme Square, Awka.

However, in a statement signed by Hon. Victor Afam Ogene on behalf of the organization, the Andy Ubah Campaign Organisation noted that at the said alleged mass defection of APC members to APGA, “not more 20 pieces of brooms” were burnt, “with none of the purported decampees adorned even with the title of a ward chairman.”

“Yet, major distraught APGA leaders who boycotted the event included but are not limited to the state’s deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke; wife of the late Biafran leader and alter ego of APGA, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; current House of Representatives members Ifeanyi Momah and Okwudili Ezenwankwo; no fewer than five state Assembly members, as well as the duo of Honourables Ben Nwankwo and Ifeanyi Ibezi,” it stated.

It also faulted the promise by the APGA candidate, Professor Charles Soludo, to produce 1,000 youth millionaires every year as well as ensure that 130,000 jobs are created yearly in Anambra.

“If as an APGA stalwart and a Governor Obiano sidekick over the last eight years, Soludo could not offer his principal the magic wand to put in place an enduring system that would have achieved these goals, then it is quite easy to see through his professed dedication to the state.

“After all, Soludo is chairman of Governor Obiano’s Vision 2070 grandiose plan,” it noted.

It pointed out that if Soludo, more than a decade since his exit as Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank had been unable to complete a memorial hospital he started in honour of his mother, his promise to Anambra youths should be taken as a “theoretical excursion.”