No allocation to my office in six months, says Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that his office has not been paid a six-month allowance owing to the tension between him and his principal, Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor stated this at the opening of the Correspondents Office in Benin on Tuesday.

He said that he had been running the office and doing other activities through goodwill and contributions from friends.

Shaibu, who described himself as an ambassador of the chapel, noted that he would forever be grateful to journalists as a write-up by an investigative reporter saved him from the grip of the dictator when he was incarcerated alongside other activists during the regime of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

He said, “You know there is tension between the governor and me. And for six months, there has been no allocation to my office. So, whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill; and I am still standing very strong.

Skip Ad

“I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life in the course of doing your work.

“I wouldn’t have been deputy governor today if I am not alive. A journalist who did an investigation and wrote a report saved my life in the hands of the military.

“So, you can see the reason why I come anytime you invite me, even if it is difficult, I must show up because that is the only way I can appreciate and encourage you.”

Shaibu said his desire was to ensure that good governance is seen and felt by the people, noting that Edo is top on his agenda with a view of strengthening institutions in the state.

He added, “I am also determined to make sure that in all things, Edo must be first and I am determined to strengthen institutions. I came into politics because I felt that we should have an egalitarian society. I came into politics to make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have the society of your dreams.

“When institutions are strong, you are able to deal with those guys that think they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in the society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong or the poor, it takes care of all strata of life. That is what I stand for, that is why I joined politics.

Also Read:

“That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure that Edo works. I even sacrificed my personal entitlement to make sure this institution works and in the coming weeks, I will give a stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date.

“Very soon, there is going to be a world press conference to give my stewardship as deputy governor. And by the time I am done, Edo would have seen the level of sacrifice that some of us have made as deputy governor of Edo State.”