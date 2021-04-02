The Management of StanbicIBTC says the bank has no agreement yet with Tingo International Holdings on Tingo Pay or any other payment platform whatsoever.

A statement by Media Craft urged that customers ignore publications currently circulating on several online platforms with the headline: “Tingo Announces New Payments System,” purportedly issued by Tingo International in which it claimed it would be using StanbicIBTC Bank’s payment gateway to power its new product: “Tingo Pay.”

The bank said no such arrangement has been finalised.

“While we have a Memorandum of Understanding with Tingo International Holdings on a possible partnership arrangement, we must state categorically that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has NOT concluded any agreement with Tingo International in respect of any payment system whatsoever, including Tingo Pay.”

It said further that when such an agreement is finalised with Tingo International at any time in the future, the bank will issue an appropriate press release to announce it.