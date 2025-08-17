NNPP wins Bagwai/Shanono by-election in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has secured victory in the Bagwai/Shanono State Assembly by-election held on Saturday in Kano State.
The NNPP candidate, Ali Alhassan, emerged as the winner with 16,198 votes, defeating his closest rival from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 5,347 votes.
The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Hassan Shitu, announced the results on Sunday in Kano.
Also Read
- KWAM 1, KWAM 2 as ambassadors of bad conducts?, by Taiwo Adisa
- You be terrorist, I no be terrorist!, by Festus Adedayo
- APC wins Babura-Garki Federal Constituency by-election
- APC candidate wins House of Assembly by-election in Niger
- Emir of Zuru dies in London hospital at 81
The by-election was necessitated by the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, leaving a vacant seat in the Kano State House of Assembly.