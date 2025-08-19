NNPP sets date for NEC meeting, to decide on alliance for 2027

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has fixed August 28 for its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

According to the party, the meeting would be an opportunity to take crucial decisions as the party strategizes for the 2027 general elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He noted that the party will use its crucial meeting holding next week Thursday to deliberate‎ on the ongoing constitutional review with a view to presenting a position on critical concerns towards safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

According to him, the issue of coalition would be brainstormed on, adding, “NNPP is still open to the three options we have talked about in the past: to form a kind of alliance or coalition, remain as NNPP and prosecute the election as individual entity or support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election.”

The statement read, “However, the statement clarified that notwithstanding insinuations in the public domain or opinions by analysts regarding permutations ahead 2027 elections, the party remained open to a lot of intervening political variables which are essentially tied to its founding principles and values.

“Specifically, on the various insinuations by analysts and public opinions on where NNPP stands ahead of the 2027 general election, our position remains what we have stated and restated over time.

‎“And this is to the effect that politics is dynamic but that our actions and decisions must be within the context of principles and values. The question of national interest is also crucial.

‎“These three options will be discussed at our NEC meeting on the 28th of August 2025, and to this extent, we appeal to all our members to remain calm as the ultimate decisions would be in the best interest of the people.”

“In the meantime, NNPP called on its members to participate actively in the ongoing continuous voter registration to either register or review their registration and be ready for the nationwide mass mobilisation and registration of new members that is due to begin soon.”

