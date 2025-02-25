NNPP: Purported suspension of four lawmakers null and void

The New Nigeria Peoples Party has described the purported suspension of Senator Kawu Sumaila (NNPP-Kano) and three other federal lawmakers as null and void.

The Kano State chapter of the NNPP on Monday announced the suspension of Sumaila, the representative of Kano South Senatorial District, and three other members of the House of Representatives.

Sumaila was suspended alongside Rep Ali Gini, Rep Sani Rogo, and Rep Kabiru Rurum.

The Chairman of the party in Kano State, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, made the suspension of the lawmakers known at a news conference.

Dungurawa said they were suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

In a swift reaction on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr. Oginni Olaposi, stated that the purported suspension was aimed at disparaging the bonafide NNPP.

Olaposi stated that the National Working Committee of the party was not informed of the so-called anti-party activities by the lawmakers.

According to him, those who purportedly suspended the lawmakers are part of the Kwankwasia Movement whose 2023 presidential election Memorandum of Understanding with the NNPP had ended.

He said: “We do not want Nigerians to be misled by a group that does not believe in the rule of Law and public order.

“In the interest of public order and peace of society, the NNPP again wishes to clarify that the Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso-led Kwankwasiya Movement lacks the locus to act or speak on behalf of the party.

“The memorandum of understanding between NNPP and the Kwankwasiya Movement has long been terminated after the 2023 general election.

“It is on record that the MoU between NNPP and Kwankwasiya movement was only with the assents of Kwankwaso and Elder Buba Galadima as representatives of their groups, the Kwankwasiya movement and The National Movement.

“Kwankwaso, who became the presidential candidate of the party in 2023, and Galadima represented the groups respectively, hence their signatures on the MoU of 2022 with the NNPP.

“It is also a fact that the Abia State High Court on November 1, 2024 terminated the MoU and directed INEC to handover the administration and leadership of NNPP to Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman and Founder.

“The NNPP, therefore, appeals to the general public, most especially members and people of Kano State to disregard whatever the groups, masquerading as NNPP members, are saying.

“Their pronouncement is false and misleading.

“We hereby dissociate the NNPP from reckless and unguided statements capable of causing public unrest in Kano State.”

Olaposi urged the Department of State Services to invite those creating unrest for questioning.

