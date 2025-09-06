NNPP expels Jibrin over anti-party activities, unpaid dues

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party has expelled the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, over alleged anti-party activities and failure to meet his financial obligations to the party.

The decision was announced on Saturday by the NNPP State Chairman, Alhaji Hashim Dungurawa, while briefing journalists in Kano.

Dungurawa said Jibrin’s expulsion followed repeated media outbursts against the party and its leadership, as well as his public association with political opponents of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Instead of dialogue, he went further to work against our interest, openly declaring loyalty outside the party. That is why we expelled him. He has no value to add,” Dungurawa said.

He also accused the lawmaker of failing to pay his mandatory dues and vowed that the party would take legal action to recover the arrears.

“We will drag him to court to recover what he owes the party. It is a constitutional requirement for every member to pay dues, but he has consistently failed to do so,” the chairman added.

Addressing speculations that Jibrin’s possible return to the All Progressives Congress could weaken the NNPP, Dungurawa stressed that the Kwankwasiyya movement remained solidly behind Kwankwaso.

“If he was truly strong politically, he would have won his election under the APC, but he failed. It was when he joined NNPP through Kwankwasiyya that he became a House of Reps member. Now he is deceiving himself thinking he is strong,” he said.

Jibrin, who served as Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Support Groups Management Council before rejoining Kwankwaso in 2022, had in recent weeks hinted that he might leave the NNPP.

He had defected from the APC to the NNPP in 2022, leveraging the Kwankwasiyya movement to secure his return to the House of Representatives.

His expulsion adds another twist to Kano’s fluid political landscape, where both the APC and NNPP are positioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

