NNPP dead, Kwankwaso seeking salvation in APC – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the New Nigeria Peoples Party is dead, adding that its Leader and former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, is now seeking salvation in the APC.

Abdullahi, also a former Kano State governor, spoke in Abuja on Tuesday when the Tinubu Support Group paid him a visit.

According to him, the APC would welcome Kwankwaso into its fold.

He said: “The NNPP is dead and it will soon be buried.

“Very, very soon.

“I am looking at where we will bury the body.

“The coffin has already been constructed.

“What remains now is to dig the grave, and, already, they are digging the grave.

“Very, very soon.

“Even at that, the so-called NNPP national leader, he too, says after losing everyone, he wants to come back to us.

“We will welcome him because he is coming back home.”

