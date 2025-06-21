NNPCL spokesperson resigns, gives reason

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Olufemi Soneye, has resigned, offering reasons for doing so.

Soneye made this known in a farewell message he sent to his colleagues on Friday, which comes about 20 months after he came into office.

He expressed deep gratitude for the support and professionalism he received while leading the company’s public affairs and communications unit.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months.

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd.”

Soneye said he resigned so he could spend more time with his family and attend to pressing personal responsibilities.

He added: “I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future.”

