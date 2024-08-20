NNPCL speaks on reported payment of subsidy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited says it has not paid fuel subsidy to anybody in the last nine months.

The Chief Financial Officer of the company, Alhaji Umar Ajiya, spoke on the development on Monday in Abuja.

Ajiya said the NNPCL was only taking care of Premium Motor Spirit importation shortfalls between the company and the federation.

He said: “In the last eight to nine months, the NNPCL has not paid anybody a dime as subsidy.

“No one has been paid kobo by the NNPC Limited in the name of subsidy.

“No marketer has received any money from us by way of subsidy.

“What has been happening is that we have been importing PMS, which has been landing at a certain cost price, and the government tells us to sell it at half price.

“So the difference between the landing price and that half price is what we call shortfall.

“And the deal is between the Federation and NNPC Limited to reconcile.

“Sometimes they give us money.

“So there is no money exchanging hands with any marketer in the name of subsidy.”

According to Ajiya, credit lines are prevalent in the downstream business based on the world wide commercial system, adding that the company was in an open credit agreement with PMS suppliers in the past, with term lines agreement for payment.

Also, Dapi Segun, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, said that establishing an open credit agreement with suppliers spoke volumes of the credibility which the national oil company had built over a period of time.

Segun said: “Concerning the outstanding to the suppliers, it is not in that magnitude that has been put out, it is actually lower than the N6.8 billion.

“What matters really is the relationship between us and our suppliers to ensure that we keep faith in making these payments to our suppliers which we have done overtime.

“You would understand that it is not a static figure and I wouldn’t want to be quoting any figure, when we make payments it goes down, when they supply products it goes up.

“It is a dynamic way, but the most important thing is to ensure that we continue to make PMS available across the country.”

