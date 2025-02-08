NNPCL speaks on reported explosion at Warri refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has clarified that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company in Delta State.

Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, made the clarification in a statement he issued on Friday.

He said that reports suggesting otherwise were completely false.

Soneye said that on January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area One were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.

He said: “These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).

“The routine maintenance is progressing as planned, and Area One will be back in operation within the next few days.

“In spite of ongoing interventions, over the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck load-out operations.”

Soneye said that the NNPCL remained committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders towards completing these essential maintenance activities.

