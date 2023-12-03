NNPCL, SNEPCo redesign arrival hall, light up MMIA, Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), have inaugurated a new-look Arrival Hall “E” at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

The redesign according to a press release is to “help ease immigration checks”.

Among other improvements that came with the redesign was the number of clearance counters now being increased from seven to 32 along with IT equipment and facility upgrades.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in an address delivered by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde said: “The project is not merely a physical transformation; it is a symbol of our dedication to foster seamless passenger journeys and upholding Nigeria’s reputation as a welcoming destination”.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said: “History is waiting to be written. I’m happy NNPC, SNEPCo and their co-venturers have chosen to be on the right side of history.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti, who was represented by the External Affairs Manager, Julie Utang, remarked that the project “is a testament to what can be achieved when organisations come together.”

The remarks were echoed by SNEPCo Managing Director, Elohor Aiboni. “Let today be a reminder of the potential that lies in collaborative efforts and the positive impact it can have on our nation’s infrastructure and overall development”.

Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration, Wura-Ola Adepoju, commended NNPC and SNEPCo for the initiative as done by the Regional General Manager, Southwest, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Sunday Ayodele.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the handover included: Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice, Fela Durotoye; Kabiyesi Olota of Ota, HRM Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; and Director/Head Corporate Relations of The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, (SPDC) Igo Weli.

SNEPCo, which manages the deep-water business of Shell in Nigeria, has a long-standing belief in the power of collaboration and partnership. It is expected that the partnership with the Murtala Muhammed International Airport will contribute significantly to the efficient screening of the over two million travellers who pass through the gateway annually.