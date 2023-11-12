NNPCL restores production of 275,000bopd

Following a peace deal brokered on Sunday by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited between the Management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC/Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

A communique issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session says all parties have committed to resolve all the issues within an agreed framework.

READ ALSO:

#BayelsaDecides2023: APC faults shifting of collation of votes

Rising from the burning ashes: Saudi bailout and Renewed Hope, by Richard Odusanya

NAF confirms air strikes on terrorists in Borno

The negotiation session was chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL.

The communique was signed by Total Energies MD/CEO, Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha. It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd, EVP Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, (NUIMS).

Also in attendance was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.