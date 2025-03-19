NNPCL refutes reports of explosion in Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company in Rivers State.

The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident, which has since been fully contained.

The clarification was made in a statement by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the oil firm, on Wednesday.

The statement was in reaction to a viral video depicting a wild fire at the NNPCL facility on Wednesday.

According to the statement, there is no danger or health hazard to staff, the surrounding communities, or the environment.

NNPC Ltd. urged the media and the public to disregard any reports suggesting an explosion at the refinery, as they are entirely false.

