NNPCL, Dangote move to settle rift, boost strategic partnership

In a significant turn of events, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, have moved to resolve their differences as part of ongoing efforts to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster healthy competition.

The companies, after months of bickering and fierce rivalry on petrol price, pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and advancing shared prosperity for Nigerians.

The companies had engaged in a fierce petrol price war that culminated in the suspension of the crude for Naira deal brokered last year by the Federal Government.

The deal was later reinstated following the sack of the management of the national oil company.

A statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Limited, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, on Friday said the commitment to work together was made during a courtesy visit by the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr. Aliko Dangote, and his delegation to the Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and members of the company’s Senior Management Team at the NNPC Towers.

According to Soneye, during the visit, Dangote pledged to collaborate with the new NNPC Management to ensure energy security for Nigeria.

He quoted Dangote as saying: “There is no competition between us, we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd. NNPC is part and parcel of our business and we are also part of NNPC.

“This is an era of co-operation between the two organizations.”

While congratulating the GCEO and the Senior Management Team on their “well-deserved appointments,” Alhaji Dangote acknowledged the enormity of the responsibility ahead, noting that the GCEO is shouldering a monumental task, which he expressed confidence that, with the capable hands at his disposal in NNPC, the task is surmountable.

On his part, the GCEO, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari assured Dangote of a mutually beneficial partnership anchored on healthy competition and productive collaboration.

Ojulari highlighted the exceptional caliber of talent he met in NNPC Ltd., describing the workforce as dedicated, highly skilled and hardworking professionals who are consistently keen on delivering value for Nigeria.

Expressing the company’s readiness to build a legacy of national prosperity through innovation and shared purpose, Ojulari said NNPC will sustain its collaboration with the Dangote Group especially where there is commercial advantage for Nigeria.

Both executives also committed to being the relationship managers for their respective organisations through sustained productive collaboration and healthy competition, thereby envisioning limitless opportunities for both organizations.

