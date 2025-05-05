NNPCL: CNPP, CNCSOs demand justice, accuse security agencies, EFCC of shielding Mele Kyari

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations have again declared vindication over their persistent calls for a probe of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the leadership of the recently removed Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Mele Kyari.

This follows the arrest of top management officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged monumental corruption.



In a joint statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP, and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of CNCSOs, the groups lambasted security agencies for allowing Engr. Mele Kyari to travel abroad while individuals who served under his leadership have been arrested and detained.



“We have consistently raised alarms over the brazen corruption and mismanagement at NNPCL. Today, while the EFCC is busy arresting the small masquerades, the chief masquerade is still dancing freely in the market square without qualms. This is unacceptable, and Nigerians will not be fooled,” the statement declared.

The groups expressed outrage over reports that the EFCC arrested the sacked managing directors of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries over alleged mismanagement of nearly $3 billion allocated for rehabilitation: $1.56 billion to Port Harcourt Refinery, $740 million to Kaduna Refinery, and $656 million to Warri Refinery.

“Most shocking is the discovery of N80 billion in the personal bank accounts of one of the sacked managing directors, as reported by credible media sources. If one individual could amass such illicit wealth, what more is hidden in the accounts of others in Kyari’s team?” the statement asked.

The arrested ex-managing directors include Ibrahim Onoja (Port Harcourt Refining Company) and Efifia Chu (Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company), alongside other senior officials.

The groups confirmed that the EFCC probe has expanded to include Engr. Mele Kyari and 13 other former top NNPCL executives, as revealed in a confidential EFCC document dated April 28, 2025, covering allegations of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

Others under investigation include Abubakar Yar’Adua, Isiaka Abdulrazak, Umar Ajiya, Dikko Ahmed, Ademoye Jelili, Mustapha Sugungun, Kayode Adetokunbo, Efiok Akpan, Babatunde Bakare, Jimoh Olasunkanmi, Bello Kankaya, and Desmond Inyama.

The EFCC has also formally requested certified records of emoluments and allowances of these officials from the current NNPCL management.

The CNPP and CNCSOs condemned the Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation as a monumental scam, having consumed over $897 million yet failed to produce petrol or sustain operations.

“The Nigerian government and public were deceived into celebrating emptiness. Today, independent reports confirm no fuel trucks are lifting products from the facility, confirming our earlier warnings,” the statement noted.

They welcomed Engr. Mele Kyari’s recent statement expressing readiness to account for his stewardship, quoting him: “I served with the fear of God knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah.”

“If Engr. Kyari truly fears God and is ready to account, then he must return immediately to face the EFCC probe. Hiding abroad contradicts his public declaration,” they stated.

The groups blamed security agencies for their failure to place Kyari on a watchlist or restrict his movement pending investigation, calling it a betrayal of public trust.

“We demand answers from the security agencies that allowed Kyari’s exit despite the gravity of allegations against him, including allegations of diversion of proceeds from reportedly sold stolen crude oil in China under questionable circumstances,” the statement said.

The CNPP and CNCSOs vowed never to rest until justice is served.

“We will continue to monitor, expose, and provide leads to anti-corruption agencies through our various allies. We will not stop until all those responsible for the looting and sabotage of Nigeria’s oil sector, including the highest officials, are held accountable,” the groups pledged.

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that no member of the sacked NNPCL management is shielded from prosecution.

“The fight against corruption must be total, impartial, and unrelenting. Nigerians demand justice. The world is watching,” they concluded.

Post Views: 6