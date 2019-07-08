The new Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, says the corporation will partner with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to fight corruption in its operations.

Kyari disclosed this in his address at the Valedictory Session held for the outgoing GMD, Dr Maikanti Baru, in Abuja on Monday.

Kyari is the 19th GMD to steer the affairs of the corporation since inception.

He said: “There is no corruption where there is no discretion; we will work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to take out discretion in our system.

“NNPC will not be opaque, we will make what we do know to Nigerians because we are working for them, and not doing them a favour.

He said that his team would be transparent and would not work to make deliberate mistakes.

Kyari added that he would not allow his personal interest to influence his decisions and urged his family members not to accept any gift from anyone.

He said: “I have two sons and I have adopted so many, let me say it now in public, if you accept any gift from anyone, It is not for me.

“For the public, please do not give any gift to my family member.”

He pledged to work with various stakeholders in the sector to sustain Baru’s Legacy.

He said that his team would work with the International Oil Companies to ensure effective crude production and to further grow the nation’s oil reserve.

Kyari urged the oil workers unions to support the corporation to deliver on its mandate

He added that being a grand Chairman of Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria was a plus to his team to achieve greater height.

He said: “To all NNPC staff, we must work together and build that trust been expected of us which is to ensure NNPC excel as a company.

“We need all the support trust and understanding to deliver NNPC as a global company of excellence.”

While commending Baru on its efforts, he assured him that he would continue from where he stopped and would deliver on the areas of oil and gas production.

He said: “I have been part of the decisions and progress made in the last three years. I guarantee you that we will make NNPC a global company.

“We will remove discretion in doing business to ensure transparency, we will open new ways to meet with all stakeholders and we will be accountable to citizens.”

He further said that his team would deliver on revamping of the four refineries and support every effort to help Dangote refinery come on stream.

He said: “Our expectation is that by 2023 Nigeria will be net exporter of petroleum products and we target to grow the reserve to 40 billion barrel by 2020.

“I will do my work with utmost integrity, after which I hope to stand before my creator to say I have done well.”

The new GMD, who acknowledged that that his selection was divine, assured that he would work to ensure growth and development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the high point of the event was the handing over ceremony with transfer of NNPC cap from the outgoing GMD to Kyari.

The Cap is the symbol of Legacy left by the First GMD of the Corporation, Dr Festus Mario.

About seven past GMDs of the Corporation, Governors, National Assembly members, IOCs, industry players were present at the occasion.