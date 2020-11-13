The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has said it was aware of a document widely circulating in the media purporting an increase in the Petroleum Products Marketing Company Ex-Coastal Price and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) to N130 and N155.17 respectively.

The national oil company made the clarification in a statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Frisay.

It said although there was a slight increase in the price based on the prevailing realities of market forces of demand and supply, the correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s “Customer Express” platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.

Obateru advised Marketers to make their purchases through the online “Customer Express” platform (PPMCCustomer.Express/login/authenticate) at the recommended prices.