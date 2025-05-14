NNPC slashes petrol pump price to N910 per litre in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N910 per litre from N935 per litre in Abuja.

However, the petrol price in Lagos and other cities across Nigeria remained unchanged.

The development marks another phase in the downstream “price war” between the NNPC and Dangote refinery.

Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery initiated the price adjustment last weekend, slashing the gantry price of petrol to N825 per litre from N835 per litre.

This follows a previous price reduction last month, when the 650,000 barrels per day refinery lowered the gantry price to N835 per litre from N865 per litre.

Also Read:

The latest adjustment, according to available information, aims to provide customers with better value and consolidate Dangote’s leadership position in the domestic market.

The price reduction followed a meeting between Bayo Ojulari, NNPC’s group chief executive officer (GCEO) and Aliko Dangote, founder of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, on May 9, where they pledged to promote mutually beneficial partnerships and foster healthy competition between both organisations.

“There is no competition between us; we are not here to compete with NNPC Ltd.

“NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC.

“This is an era of co-operation between the two organisations,” Dangote said.

Post Views: 18